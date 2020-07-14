

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer prices declined in June as initially estimated, final data from the statistical office INE showed Tuesday.



The consumer prices index fell 0.3 percent year-on-year in June, following a 0.9 percent decline in May, as initially estimated.



Prices for transportation declined 5.2 percent yearly in June and housing decreased 3.8 percent. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages fell 2.8 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in June, as estimated.



The harmonized index of consumer prices declined 0.3 percent annually in June, which was slower than the 0.9 percent decline in the prior month, as initially estimated.



On a monthly basis, the HICP rose 0.4 percent in June, as estimated.



