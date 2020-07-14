

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Swedish oat-milk maker Oatly AB said it has received $200 million investment from a group led by Blackstone.



The investment group includes Oprah Winfrey, Roc Nation, Natalie Portman, former Starbucks Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz, Orkila Capital, and Rabo Corporate Investments, the investment arm of Rabobank.



As minority shareholders, the new investors will join the company's existing partners, including Verlinvest-CR JV and the company's founders, on Oatly's dynamic journey.



As part of this transaction, Oatly's founders will also be reinvesting in the company's growth by providing additional capital.



Earlier today, the Wall Street Journal reported that Oatly sold about 10% of its business in a funding round that valued the company at about $2 billion.



Oatly reportedly plans to use the funds to expand its supply network, sell a wider range of oat-based products in more locations, and possibly go public in the next 12 to 18 months.



