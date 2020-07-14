

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M Co. is teaming with researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology or MIT to develop a new rapid antigen test that detects the COVID-19 virus.



The research, being conducted at the pilot lab facility at 3M's headquarters in St. Paul, Minnesota, is to learn if a simple-to-use, diagnostic device can produce highly accurate results within minutes and is feasible to mass manufacture.



According to the company, the test would detect viral antigens and deliver highly accurate results within minutes through a paper-based device. The test could be administered at the point-of-care and would not need to be sent to labs for testing.



3M and MIT researchers are prepared to collaborate with the U.S. government's Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics Tech or RADx Tech program to demonstrate the test's capability and to deploy it as quickly as possible. The project received $500,000 in validation funding from RADx Tech and is eligible for further investment in later stages of the development funnel.



RADx Tech program is an aggressively-paced COVID-19 diagnostics initiative from the U.S. National Institute of Health or NIH's National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering.



NIH selected the rapid COVID-19 test for accelerated development and commercialization support, after rigorous review by an expert panel.



The company added that RADx Tech's phased innovation funnel is initially supporting a four-week period of intense research to demonstrate the test concept works and can be commercialized on a large scale.



