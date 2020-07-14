

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German logistics and transportation company Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG or HHLA (HHULF.PK, HHULY.PK) said that its supervisory board and executive board will propose a scrip dividend to the virtual Annual General Meeting on 20 August 2020.



In times of zero or negative interest, the model for dividend distribution will provide shareholders with the opportunity to quickly and easily reinvest their capital in the company. It will allow the company to maintain stable financial liquidity even in challenging times with limited forecasting reliability.



The Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg, the major shareholder in HHLA, will support this proposal.



Presumably from 21 August 2020 to 7 September 2020, shareholders will have time to decide on one of the two distribution options.



