

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BMW (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) has unveiled its own electric sports utility vehicle, 'BMW iX3.'



The iX3 offers a range of more than 500 km in the New European Driving Cycle. The model will reportedly sell from about 68,000 euros in Germany.



The iX3, which will start selling late 2020, will be followed next year by the company's iNext SUV and the i4 sedan.



Meanwhile, the Munich-based company said it reduced its CO2 emissions per vehicle by 25 percent in 2019, compared to 2018.



The company noted that it has reduced the CO2 footprint of its vehicle fleet. In 2020 alone, it will cut it by more than twenty percent. It is achieving this by offering a wider range of electric models, and also by increasing the efficiency of conventional engines.



In Europe, 25 percent of its fleet will be electrified, next year. In 2025, the company will reach 33 percent. And in 2030, 50 percent of its sales will be electrified, the company said.



