

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - HeidelbergCement (HDELY.PK) said that preliminary revenue for the second-quarter was 4.324 billion euros. The capital market expects the company will report revenue of 3.907 billion euros in the quarter



The result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation was 999 million euros in the second-quarter. The capital market expects 707 million euros for the figure.



The preliminary result from current operations was 652 million euros in the quarter. The capital market expects 357 million euros for the figure.



The company said it will publish its financial results for the first half of 2020 on 30 July 2020.



