

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) Tuesday said that its licensee Janssen Research & Development LLC announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of Tremfya as a treatment for adult patients living with active psoriatic arthritis.



Active PsA is a chronic progressive disease characterized by painful joints and skin inflammation.



As Janssen announced, the approval of Tremfya was based on results from the Phase 3 studies DISCOVER-1 and DISCOVER-2, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of Tremfya in adults with active PsA compared to placebo.



Dr. Malte Peters, Chief Research and Development Officer of MorphoSys, said: 'Active psoriatic arthritis is a high burden for patients, causing limited mobility, pain and fatigue. We are very pleased about the FDA approval for Tremfya(R), providing patients with a new treatment option for this debilitating indication.'



