

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 4e Brands North America recalled ten bottle sizes of consumer-level hand sanitizers over possible presence of methanol or wood alcohol, the Food and Drug Administration or FDA said in a statement.



The recalled products included BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear - NDC 60599-015-00; BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer - NDCs 60599-012-04, 60599-012-08; BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer - NDCs 60599 -017-00, 60599-018-01; BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer - NDCs 60599-018-02, 60599-018-04, 60599-018-06, 60599-018-07; and BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol - NDC 60599-028-00.



The Hand Sanitizer is in a clear bottle with a blue cap, and the label has only blue, white, silver, and red coloring. Retailers and distributors sold the products across the U.S.



The San Antonio, Texas-based company is arranging for the return and refund of all recalled products.



Substantial methanol exposure could result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death, the agency said.



Young children who accidently consume these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol substitute, are more vulnerable.



Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer, UVT Hand Sanitizer, AAA Cosmética and ITECH 361 All Clean Hand Sanitizer, Moisturizer and Disinfectant have also been recalled for the potential presence of methanol (wood alcohol).



