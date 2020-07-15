

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary construction output declined sharply for the third straight month in May, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Hungary construction output declined 20.1 percent year-on-year in May, following a 2.1 percent fall in April.



Among the main groups, construction of buildings decreased by 24 percent and the civil engineering works fell by 15.6 percent.



In May, the effects of the economic processes altered by the coronavirus pandemic were significant, the agency said.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the construction output decreased 20.3 percent monthly in May, following a 1.3 percent fall in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

