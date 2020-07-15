

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's trade surplus increased in May amid a rise in both exports and imports, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The trade surplus increased to EUR 6.67 billion in May from EUR 5.65 billion in April. In the same month last year, the trade surplus was EUR 5.30 billion.



Exports rose by a seasonally adjusted 12.0 percent monthly in May, and imports increased 5.0 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, exports decreased 5.0 percent annually in May, while imports declined 20.0 percent.



Data showed that exports to Britain decreased 9.0 percent on year in May, while imports were 3.0 percent lower.



