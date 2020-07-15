

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CB Insights, which helps the world's leading companies make smarter technology decisions, announced Wednesday that it has acquired the data assets of VentureSource, a comprehensive portfolio relating to venture capital markets, from News Corp.'s Dow Jones.



The VentureSource database provides detailed and comprehensive data on venture-backed companies - including their investors and executives - in every region, industry, and stage of development throughout the world.



With the addition of the VentureSource database, CB Insights strengthens its position as a leader in emerging technology information and private market data. It expands CB Insights' private company data with data going back to 1983.



CB Insights has also entered into a licensing arrangement with Dow Jones, which will see it provide a limited set of research reports and company data for Factiva.



