

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order ending U.S. preferential treatment for Hong Kong in retaliation to China enacting a repressive new security law in the self administered Chiese region.



Hong Kong will now be treated the same as mainland China, which does not enjoy any special privileges or special economic treatment such as export of sensitive technologies.



Hong Kong was conferred the special status Under the United States-Hong Kong Policy Act of 1992.



As Hong Kong loses its special status, mainland Chinese companies will lose the advantage of exporting their goods to other parts of the world through the self administered region.



Trump said he also signed a legislation to hold China accountable for its oppressive actions against the people of Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Autonomy Act 'gives my administration powerful new tools to hold responsible the individuals and the entities involved in extinguishing Hong Kong's freedom,' he told reporters.



In the press conference, Trump blamed China for 'concealing the virus and unleashing it upon the world'.



