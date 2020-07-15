

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) Wednesday announced that it plans to add a total of 10,000 new jobs over the next few months to meet the increasing demand as the company continues to add more drive-thru digital order pick-up lanes.



During the coronavirus pandemic, Chipotle's digital orders increased 80% year-over-year, as customers now prefer digital orders for safety reason.



Chipotle will be opening its 100th Chipotlane, the brand's drive-thru digital order pick-up lane, later this month. Of Chipotle's 19 new restaurants that opened during the first quarter of 2020, 11 featured a Chipotlane, giving the concept a presence in 32 states. Chipotlanes are expected to be included in more than 60% of new Chipotle restaurants.



Due to an increase in digital business, restaurants featuring a Chipotlane require more staff than traditional Chipotle restaurants. To support the brand's growth, Chipotle plans to hire as many as 10,000 employees over the next few months, including hourly and salaried management positions as well as crew.



'Customers want convenience and appreciate the ability to personally retrieve their orders without leaving their car,' said Scott Boatwright, Chief Restaurant Officer. 'With a dedicated team and kitchen devoted to digital orders, we need to continue to grow our workforce to support the increasing demand, especially in locations featuring a Chipotlane.'



