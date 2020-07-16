

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com's (AMZN) Amazon Web Services, Inc. Wednesday announced the general availability of Amazon Interactive Video Service, a new fully managed service that makes it easy to set up live, interactive video streams for a web or mobile application in just a few minutes.



Amazon IVS uses the same technology that powers Twitch, a live streaming service, giving customers live content with latency that can be less than three seconds.



Customers can easily configure and stream live video through their own website or mobile application, with scalable delivery that supports millions of concurrent viewers globally.



With the Amazon IVS SDK and APIs, customers can also build interactive features into their live streams like virtual chat spaces, votes and polls, moderated question and answer sessions, and synchronized promotional elements.



There are no additional charges or upfront commitments required to use Amazon IVS, and customers pay only for video input to Amazon IVS and video output delivered to viewers.



'Customers have been asking to use Twitch's video streaming technology on their own platforms for a range of use cases like education, retail, sports, fitness, and more,' said Martin Hess, GM, Amazon IVS. 'Now with Amazon IVS, customers can leverage the same innovative technology that has taken Twitch over a decade to build and refine. Any developer can build an interactive live streaming experience into their own application without having to manage the underlying video infrastructure.'



