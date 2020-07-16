

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - GVC Holdings Plc (GMVHY.PK, GMVHF.PK) reported that its first half Group net gaming revenue declined 11% (down 10%) and Online net gaming revenue rose 19% (up 21% cc). First half EBITDA is anticipated to be in the range of 340 million pounds to 350 million pounds.



For the second quarter, total Group revenue declined 22%. Online net gaming revenue grew 22% (up 23% cc), for the quarter.



GVC Holdings announced that Kenneth Alexander will retire from the Board and from the company. He will be succeeded by Shay Segev, GVC's Chief Operating Officer. The change will be effective at the close of business on 17 July 2020.



