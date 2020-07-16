

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon on Wednesday said it is extending the time frame to work from home up to January 8, 2021, as the Covid-19 pandemic shows no sign of retracting. The company had previously announced that its corporate employees could work from home until early October.



'As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we are extending the time frame for those who can do their job effectively from home to January 8, 2021. Meanwhile, Amazon's corporate buildings are open and available to all employees,' Amazon said in a blog post.



Big businesses like Google had earlier stretched its work-from-home policy to the rest of the year, while Facebook is planning to let employees do remote work permanently.



As Warehouse workers don't have the luxury of working from home, Amazon had earlier announced a $2- per hour pay hike in the U.S. The company had hired 175,000 persons in March and April to match the swelling orders during lockdown.



