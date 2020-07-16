

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank will announce interest rate decision at 7:45 am ET Thursday. The ECB is expected to hold its main refi rate at a record low zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.50 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the euro advanced against its major counterparts.



The euro was worth 122.16 against the yen, 1.0784 against the franc, 0.9091 against the pound and 1.1407 against the greenback as of 7:40 am ET.



