

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nutraceutical Corp. is recalling Simplers Botanicals Wintergreen Essential Oil saying the lack of child resistant packaging as required carries the risks of poisoning children, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission stated.



The affected products contain the substance methyl salicylate, which should be in child resistant packaging. But, the recalled products' packaging failed to comply with this, posing a risk of poisoning, if children swallow them.



However, the Park City, Utah-based hasn't reported any incidents or injuries related to the recalled products till date.



The recall involves around 14,000 units of Simplers Botanicals Organic Wintergreen (Gaultheria Fragrantissiam) Essential Oil. The product is packaged in 5 mL amber bottles with white continuous thread closure, with UPC code of 617626625472. Meanwhile, products manufactured after January 2019 have a white push and turn closure that is child-resistant.



The recalled products were manufactured in the United States, and sold through Earth Fare, Vitamin Shoppe and Mom's Organic Market across the nation. The products were also available at certain Whole Foods and other stores, and online at Gary's World of Wellness and Lucky Vitamins in Pennsylvania. They were sold from August 2013 through February 2019 for about $9.



In similar incidents, five companies recalled their essential oils in July citing the lack of child resistant packaging. Edens Garden recalled about 8,200 units, Ananda Apothecary about 275 units, Miracle Botanicals about 380 units, GloryBee Natural Sweeteners about 540 units and Pranarom called back about 960 Wintergreen Essential Oils.



In June, Capstone Holdings LLC and Tim Trading LLC called back their respective Wintergreen Essential Oil for the same concern.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de