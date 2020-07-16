

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crate and Barrel recalled about 2,440 units of Parke Twin and Full Beds for potential fall hazard, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) showed.



The company said the headboard on the recalled beds can separate from the side rails to pose a fall hazard.



The recall involves six models of Crate and Barrel Parke model twin and full platform beds with a wood headboard and frame. 'Crate and Barrel' and 'Parke' are printed on the bed's headboard.



The company said it has received nine reports of incidents of the headboard separating from the frame, including two foot injuries.



Crate and Barrel urged customers to immediately stop using the recalled beds and contact it for a free replacement.



The beds were made in Vietnam and imported in to the U.S. by Northbrook, Illinois-based Crate and Barrel. They were sold at Crate and Barrel stores across the U.S. and online at www.crateandbarrel.com from December 2018 through January 2020 for about $500 for the twin bed and about $600 for the full bed.



In March 2020, Crate and Barrel had also recalled about 2,560 units of 84 oz. glass Miles Pitchers with wood lid as the handle on the pitcher can break to pose a laceration hazard.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de