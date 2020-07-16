

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Joe Biden has widened his lead over President Donald Trump by double digits in multiple latest polls.



The presumptive Democratic nominee has opened up a 15-point lead over the Republican presidential candidate, according to the results of the Quinnipiac University national poll, which was published on Wednesday.



52 percent of registered U.S. voters say they support Biden for President, while 37 percent go for Trump.



This is a wider margin than the last month's 49-41 percent poll result that went in favor of Biden, and the widest lead for the former Vice President ever recorded by a Quinnipiac survey.



The latest poll brings particularly grim news for Trump in several avenues. His overall job approval rating fell to its lowest point in more than two years - 36 percent.



On addressing racial inequality, Biden leads Trump by 62 to 30 percent.



Voters now give Biden a slight lead over Trump when it comes to handling the economy. 50 percent of voters say that Biden would do a better job handling the economy than Trump, who enjoys only 45 percent of support. This marks a reversal from June when Trump held a slight lead of 51-46 percent.



As coronavirus cases surge and states rollback re-openings, only 30 percent voters say they rely on the information that the President is providing about the pandemic. 67 percent of them do not trust Trump's claims regarding the biggest crisis he faced during the presidency.



On the coronavirus response, Biden leads 59-35 percent over his presidential rival.



When asked about whether the candidates are honest, have good leadership skills and whether they care about average Americans, President Trump received some of his worst scores ever.



Independents are a key factor behind Biden's widening lead as they now back him 51 - 34 percent. There is also some movement away from Trump among Republicans.



'Yes, there's still 16 weeks until Election Day, but this is a very unpleasant real time look at what the future could be for President Trump,' said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy. There is no upside, no silver lining, no encouraging trend hidden somewhere in this survey for the president, he added.



An NBC/WSJ poll Wednesday gives Biden 11 percent advantage over Trump. In the June poll, Biden had a thinner 49-42 percent lead.



On the same day the poll results were published, Trump demoted his election campaign manager Brad Parscale, leaving campaign insiders shocked.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de