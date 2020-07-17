LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HomeServe plc (HSV.L), on Friday, said it continues to expect to deliver a solid performance in fiscal 2021.
In HomeServe's Membership businesses, policy renewal and mid-term cancellation rates have continued in line with historic trends in this traditionally quieter period, with no impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Further, the company noted that in Home Experts unit, consumer demand for home improvements has recovered strongly across all businesses.
