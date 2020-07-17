

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) is considering potential acquisitions of U.S. biotechnology companies including Principia Biopharma as it seeks treatments for clinical areas including multiple sclerosis and immune disorders, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Sanofi is working with advisers to study potential deals, the report said.



Sanofi could spend as much as $50 billion on acquisitions after announcing the disposal of its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bloomberg reported in May.



