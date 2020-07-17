

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat releases euro area final consumer prices for June. Inflation is expected to rise to 0.3 percent in June, as initially estimated, from a near four-year low of 0.1 percent in May.



Ahead of the data, the euro advanced against its major counterparts.



The euro was worth 122.25 against the yen, 1.0761 against the franc, 0.9086 against the pound and 1.1409 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



