

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Berkeley Lights, Inc. announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 8.1 million common shares at $22.00 per share, above the revised expected range of $19.00 and $20.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Berkeley Lights. The offering is expected to close on July 21, 2020.



In addition, Berkeley Lights has granted underwriters a 30-day option to buy additional 1.215 million shares at initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.



Berkeley Lights expects its common stock to begin trading on Nasdaq on today, under the ticker symbol 'BLI.'



The company expects offering gross proceeds, before expenses, to be approximately $178.2 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.



J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Cowen are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. William Blair is acting as a co-manager.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de