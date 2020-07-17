

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks edged higher in choppy trade on Friday, with hopes of more stimulus and a Covid-19 vaccine helping underpin sentiment as EU leaders prepare to hammer out details of a 750-billion-euro recovery fund.



Investors were also looking to quarterly earnings updates to gauge the pace of the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.



The benchmark FTSE 100 edge up 9 points, or 0.15 percent, to 6,259 after declining 0.7 percent in the previous session.



Engineering group Renishaw surged 6 percent after lifting its annual revenue forecast.



Essentra, a provider of essential components and solutions, was marginally higher. The company announced its unit Essentra FZE Co. Ltd. has reached a public settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice.



HomeServe shares rose over 3 percent. The home emergency repairs and improvements business said it continues to expect to deliver a solid performance in fiscal 2021.



Travel-related stocks were losing ground. easyJet declined 2.7 percent, Carnival tumbled 4.5 percent and International Airlines Group dropped 2.3 percent.



