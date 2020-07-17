

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - German automaker Volkswagen (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) said Friday its worldwide deliveries for June fell 17.5 percent year-on-year to about 804,000 vehicles, as sales were hit by corona virus outbreak.



Divsion wise, deliveries were down 40.5 percent for Seat and it was down 41.3 percent for truck manufacturer Scania. The VW core brand slid to 17.6 percent.



Sales were down 16.0 percent at Skoda, while it was down 8.1 percent at Audi. Sales slid for Porsche by 1.8 percent, for MAN by 33.3 percent and light VW commercial vehicles sales were down by 26.2 percent.



