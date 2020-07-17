

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's EU measure of inflation rose in June after easing in the previous month, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Friday.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.0 percent in June, after a 0.9 percent increase in May. In April, the index had increased 1.1 percent.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 3.3 percent yearly in June. Prices for health gained 2.2 percent and those of transport rose 2.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, the HICP rose 1.4 percent in June.



