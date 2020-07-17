

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft is halting production of its Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition consoles, the Verge reported. The company will continue to manufacture and sell Xbox One S console across the globe. The decision comes ahead of the company's planned launch of Xbox Series X later this year.



'As we ramp into the future with Xbox Series X, we're taking the natural step of stopping production on Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition,' the report quoted a Microsoft spokesperson.



Gamers are urged to check with their local retailers for the availability of the discontinuing Xbox One hardware, as some retailers still may have stock with them.



The Xbox One X, which was launched in November 2017, was designed as the world's most powerful console at that time. Further, the disc-less version of the Xbox One S - Xbox One S All-Digital Edition - was launched in April last year.



The reported production halt comes at a time when gaming consoles are facing shortages amid surging demand as majority of people across the globe are confined to their homes following the Covid-19 pandemic.



The Verge further said the company is planning to continue its Xbox All Access subscriptions for the Xbox Series X launch later this year. This will offer subscribers an opportunity to upgrade to the new console.



