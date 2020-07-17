

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer prices continued to decline in June, though at a softer pace, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.



The producer price index decreased 5.7 percent year-on-year in June, following a 6.6 percent decline in May.



Excluding the energy group, producer prices rose 1.8 percent in June, following a 1.7 percent increase in the previous month.



Prices for energy declined 20.7 percent annually in June. Prices of intermediate goods decreased 3.9 percent and those of investment goods fell by 0.1 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 0.5 percent in June, following a 0.9 percent fall in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

