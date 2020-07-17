

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kansas City Southern (KSU) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $109.7M, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $128.7 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Kansas City Southern reported adjusted earnings of $109.1 million or $1.15 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 23.3% to $547.9 million from $714.0M last year.



Kansas City Southern earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $109.1 Mln. vs. $164.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.15 vs. $1.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.15 -Revenue (Q2): $547.9 Mln vs. $714.0M last year.



