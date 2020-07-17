

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Halliburton Co. (HAL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and Accenture plc (ACN) announced Friday that they have entered into a five-year strategic agreement to advance Halliburton's digital capabilities in Microsoft Azure.



Halliburton said the strategic agreement is an important step in its adoption of new technology and applications to enhance our digital capabilities, drive additional business agility and reduce capital expenditures.



Under the agreement, Halliburton will complete its move to cloud-based digital platforms and strengthen its customer offerings by enhancing real-time platforms for expanded remote operations and improving analytics capability with the Halliburton Data Lake utilizing machine learning and artificial intelligence.



It will also accelerate the deployment of new technology and applications, including SOC2 compliance, for Halliburton's overall system reliability and security.



The agreement also enables the migration of all Halliburton physical data centers to Azure, which delivers enterprise-grade cloud services at global scale and offers sustainability benefits.



Accenture will work closely with Microsoft, in conjunction with their Avanade joint venture, to help transition Halliburton's digital capabilities and business-critical applications to Azure. The companies expect to complete the staged migration by 2022.



