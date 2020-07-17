

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Drugstore chain Walgreens has partnered last-mile logistics platform DoorDash to offer on-demand delivery to customers in select cities with plans to expand to markets across the U.S.



Walgreens customers in the Chicago, Atlanta and Denver areas can now order on-demand delivery from Walgreens through the DoorDash app and website, selecting from an assortment of more than 2,300 convenience, health and wellness products. These include beauty products, over-the-counter medications as well as grocery and snack foods.



Initially, these customers can select over-the-counter medications, and other household essentials and convenience products from Walgreens stores.



Primarily a food delivery company, DoorDash said it is now looking to continue its growth beyond food to offer millions of Americans access to thousands of Walgreens items on-demand.



DoorDash is celebrating the new collaboration with Walgreens by offering customers 20 percent off on Walgreens items via the DoorDash app and website on their first order of $15 or more (up to $5 maximum savings).



DoorDash added that Walgreens is also available on DashPass, its subscription service that offers members unlimited free delivery fees and reduced service fees from hundreds of thousands businesses. DashPass members can enjoy these benefits on orders of products from Walgreens of $12 or more.



This is part of Walgreens' ongoing focus on enhancing its customer experience with new convenient, accessible and safe shopping and delivery options amidst the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



DoorDash also said it has accelerated the launch of its Convenience vertical since April to provide customers with access to the grocery, convenience, wellness and household supplies amidst the global pandemic.



During these difficult times, DoorDash has recently partnered with 7-Eleven, WaWa, Casey's, and CVS Pharmacy in the Convenience space.



Walgreens plans to offer more than 5,000 items for delivery on the DoorDash platform by the end of summer 2020. It also plans to expand the service to other major markets starting with Cincinnati, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, Sacramento and Seattle throughout the summer.



As of August 31, 2019, Walgreens operated 9,277 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. Approximately 8 million customers interact with Walgreens in stores and online each day.



