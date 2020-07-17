

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. housing starts and building permits for June are scheduled for release at 8:30 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback dropped against the franc and the euro, it was steady against the pound and the yen.



The greenback was worth 107.20 against the yen, 0.9408 against the franc, 1.2542 against the pound and 1.1424 against the euro as of 8:25 am ET.



