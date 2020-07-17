

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index for July is due at 10:00 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback fell against the euro and the franc, it was steady against the yen and the pound.



The greenback was worth 107.17 against the yen, 0.9399 against the franc, 1.2531 against the pound and 1.1430 against the euro as of 9:55 am ET.



