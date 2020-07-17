

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Friday, British Airways announced that it's retiring the fleet of Boeing 747 aircraft fondly known as 'The Queen of the jets'.



British Airways, which is the flag carrier airline of the United Kingdom, is the world's largest operator of the jumbo Skies.



British Airways said in a statement that after nearly five decades of service and millions of miles flown around the globe, 'it is with great sadness' that the airliner is announcing that the airline's remaining fleet of 31 747-400 aircraft will be withdrawn with immediate effect.



The company was forced to take this decision as a result of the devastating impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on the airline and the aviation sector, which is not predicted to recover to normal levels until 2023-24.



The fuel-hungry aircraft were slowly being phased out by British Airways as they reached the end of their working life.



The airlines, which is owned by International Airlines Group (IAG), has invested heavily on modern long-haul aircraft including six A350s and 32 787s which are around 25 per cent more fuel-efficient than the Boeing planes.



Alex Cruz, British Airways' Chairman and CEO, said, 'This is not how we wanted or expected to have to say goodbye to our incredible fleet of 747 aircraft. It is a heart-breaking decision to have to make'.



BOAC operated its first 747 London to New York service on 14 April 1971 and in July 1989 the first British Airways 747-400, the aircraft type the airline still flies today, took to the skies.



At its height, British Airways operated 57 747-400 passenger planes. The aircraft also played host to the world's very first flat bed seat which British Airways pioneered in 1999.



Although it is the fastest operating commercial plane, with a top speed of more than 650 mph, the fuel-expensive aircraft has become outdated.



Airlines such as Air France, Delta and United had already retired their Boeing 747 fleets considering high operating cost.



BBC reported that as many as 12,000 employees of BA, including pilots, cabin crew, engineers and ground staff, are under risk of redundancy as the airline slashes costs.



