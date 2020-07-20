

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare company Syncona Ltd. (SYNC.L) announced Monday that its portfolio company, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering in the United States.



The company plans IPO of its American Depositary Shares or ADSs, each representing one ordinary share. Freeline will offer all ADSs to be sold in the proposed IPO. The company has applied to list its ADSs on Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol 'FRLN'.



The company is yet to decide on the number of ADSs to be offered and the pricing terms for the proposed IPO.



The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether, or when, the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



