

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - EBay Inc. (EBAY) is in advanced talks to sell its classified-ads business to Norway's Adevinta, the wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



A cash-and-stock deal could be announced as soon as Monday. The eBay unit is expected to sell for about $8 billion, the Journal reported.



Ebay's classified business includes brands such as Gumtree and Kijiji and offers online ads to more than 1,000 cities around the world.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

