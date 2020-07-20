

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's export orders rose at a faster-than-expected rate in June, figures from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Monday.



Export orders rose 6.5 percent year-on-year in June. Economists had expected a 1.2 percent increase.



Orders for electrical electronic products grew 23.9 percent annually in June and order for machinery products gained 7.3 percent.



Orders for information and communication products increased 17.1 percent and those of optical, photographic, cinematographic apparatus, and others rose by 3.8 percent and 5.0 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, orders for chemicals, plastics and articles, textile products, basic metals and articles thereof, machinery, transport equipment, and mineral products declined.



On a month-on-month basis, export orders rose 5.4 percent in June.



