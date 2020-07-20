

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's output prices declined further in June, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Monday.



Output prices fell 0.6 percent year-on-year in June, following a 0.7 percent decrease in May. Domestic market output prices grew 0.7 percent, while those for the export market dropped 1.9 percent.



Capital goods industry fell 1.9 percent annually in June and those for intermediate goods decreased 1.1 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for consumer goods and consumer goods rose by 4.3 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



Producer prices for electricity grew 4.9 percent and those for mining and quarrying gained 11.3 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for manufacturing and mining and quarrying declined by 0.9 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, output prices remained unchanged in June, after a 0.2 percent fall in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de