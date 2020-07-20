

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $7.77 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $5.34 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.3% to $96.20 million from $79.99 million last year.



