

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The son of a federal judge who presided over a case involving convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was shot dead in New Jersey Sunday.



A gunman wearing a FedEx driver's uniform attacked the house of U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas, reports said.



Her son Daniel Anderl was fatally shot as he opened the door at the judge's family home in North Brunswick at about 5 pm.



Anderl, 20, was a student at Catholic University in Washington, D.C.



Salas' husband, a criminal defense lawyer, was seriously injured in the shooting.



The Judge is said to have received threats previously.



She was reportedly at the basement of the house at the time of attack, and is safe. The attacker is absconding.



'The FBI is investigating a shooting that occurred at the home of Judge Ester Salas in North Brunswick Township, New Jersey earlier this evening, July 19,' the Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Twitter. 'We're looking for one subject & ask that anyone who thinks they may have relevant information call us,' the agency added.



'I know Judge Salas and her husband well, and was proud to recommend her to President Obama for nomination to NJ's federal bench,' , the New Jersey Globe quoted Senator Bob Menendez as saying.



'This tragedy is our latest reminder that gun violence remains a crisis in our country and that our work to make every community safer isn't done,' New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said in a statement.



A widely respected and popular jurist, Salas was the first Latin American to be appointed as a federal judge in New Jersey.



