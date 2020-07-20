

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kanye West has officially launched his presidential election campaign with an unconventional rally in Charleston, South Carolina, Sunday.



The 43 year old rapper, who made his political ambition public on American Independence Day, is running as a candidate for his self-styled 'Birthday Party'.



A known supporter of Donald Trump, West told Forbes magazine later that he has lost confidence in the Republican President.



With '2020' shaved on the back of his head, the hip-hop superstar addressed the crowd at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston without using a microphone.



'Moving forward we will be in rooms where the acoustics are absolutely incredible, because I will be involved next time,' West told the indoor crowd.



He broke down in tears while explaining anti-abortion stance.



West revealed that his mother saved his life, as against his father's wish to abort the child. 'There would've been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy.'



Likewise, 'I almost killed my daughter... even if my wife [Kim Kardashian West] were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn't want to.' said a sobbing West.



He proposed an annual grant of $50,000 to help women take care of a child.



In a controversial remark, West claimed that 19th century abolitionist Harriet Tubman never freed the slaves.



'She just had the slaves go work for other white people,' he said, referring to the woman who escaped slavery and helped rescue other slaves.



He also spoke about a number of other topics, including religion, guns and his addiction to heroin.



