

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) revealed a profit for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $57 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $189 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $57 Mln. vs. $189 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.34 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.38



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ZIONS BANCORPORATION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de