

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DXC Technology (DXC) has agreed to sell the company's healthcare software provider business to Dedalus Group for $525 million. The deal is anticipated to close by March 2021. The company noted that the sale is not subject to any financing conditions or shareholder approvals.



'The sale of our healthcare provider software business to Dedalus is consistent with our strategy of focusing on the Enterprise Technology Stack and rationalizing our portfolio,' said Mike Salvino, CEO, DXC Technology.



Dedalus Group is a leading healthcare and diagnostic software provider in Europe.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

