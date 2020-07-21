

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) reported that total iron ore production for the fourth-quarter increased 6.6 percent to 66.73 million tonnes from last year's 62.60 million tonnes. Total iron ore production for the quarter was up 6.3 percent to 75.60 million from the prior year on a 100 per cent basis.



The company expects to produce iron ore to be in the range of 244 million tonnes - 253 million tonnes or 276 million tonnes - 286 million tonnes on a 100 per cent basis for the 2021 financial year.



Total petroleum production for the fourth quarter decreased 11 per cent year-over-year to 26.32 million barrels of oil equivalent or MMboe.



Petroleum volumes are expected to decrease to between 95 and 102 MMboe in the 2021 financial year, reflecting expected lower gas demand in Eastern Australia and Trinidad and Tobago.



Total copper production for the fourth-quarter decreased by 6.8 percent to 414 thousand tonnes from the previous year.



Total copper Production is expected to be between 1.480 million tonnes and 1.645 million tonnes in the 2021 financial year.



