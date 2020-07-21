

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss logistics firm Kuehne + Nagel Group (KHNGY) reported that its second-quarter earnings declined 16.3% To 170 million Swiss francs from 203 million francs in the same quarter last year.



Operating profit or EBITDA was 421 million francs, down 6.7% from 451 million francs in the previous year.



Net turnover for the quarter decreased 8.7 percent to 4.90 billion francs from 5.36 billion francs last year.



The company expects the second half of the year to continue to be marked by major uncertainties, for which Kuehne+Nagel is well prepared thanks to its agile structure, rigorous cost management and high-quality service offerings.



The company said its board has decided to propose a dividend of 4.00 francs per share to shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting on September 2, 2020.



