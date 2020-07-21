

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Euromoney Institutional Investor plc (ERM.L) reported that its revenue for the nine months ended 30 June 2020 was 255.4 million pounds compared to 295.8 million pounds, previous year. Events cancelled and postponed as a result of covid-19 reduced revenue growth by 16 percent point. On an underlying basis, revenue declined 2% as continued growth in the Pricing and Data & Market Intelligence segments was offset by ongoing challenges in Asset Management.



Euromoney said its financial position remains strong. Net cash at the end of June 2020 increased to 13.9 million pounds.



