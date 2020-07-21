

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc (TALK.L) reported headline revenue (excluding Carrier and Off-net) of 358 million pounds for the 3 months to 30 June 2020 compared to 387 million pounds, previous year. The Group said the decline was primarily due to COVID-19 impact and ongoing industry-wide declines in Voice usage exacerbated by lockdown. The Group recorded on-net churn at 0.68% in the first quarter compared to 1.29%, last year.



Tristia Harrison, Chief Executive of TalkTalk, said: 'As the UK's internet usage continues to soar, our role as the UK's only scale affordable provider of Fibre broadband has become even more important. Given this, we see a positive outlook to H1 and are confident in our full year plan to deliver stable to growing Headline EBITDA with strong cash conversion.'



