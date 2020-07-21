

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's jobless rate fell sharply in June, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate for the 15 to 74 age group fell to 7.9 percent in June from 10.6 percent in May. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.2 percent.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 223,000 in June from 295,000 in May. The figure grew by 47,000 persons from the same month last year.



The employment rate rose to 73.7 percent in June from 70.4 percent in the previous month. The number of employed persons fell by 87,000 from a year earlier to 2.586 million.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.7 percent in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de