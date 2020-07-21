

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Biotechnology company Jnana Therapeutics announced Tuesday that it has signed a strategic, multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Swiss drug maker Roche Group (RHHBY). The deal is to discover novel medicines that target key regulators of cellular metabolism to treat immune-mediated and neurological diseases.



Jnana would receive an upfront payment of $40 million in cash, and may receive research funding, preclinical, development and commercialization milestone payments, as well as royalties. The aggregate value of potential future payments to Jnana may exceed $1 billion.



Under the deal, Jnana will partner with Roche on discovery and preclinical development for a broad set of targets across immunology and neuroscience. Roche will further develop these and commercialize exclusively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ROCHE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de